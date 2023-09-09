Joanna G. Lambert Sells 7,113 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $44,100.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 672,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,969.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE OLO opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 815,055 shares during the period. Finally, Battery Management CORP. raised its position in OLO by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 3,654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 817,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.