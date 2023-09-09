Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $133,420,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 260,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

