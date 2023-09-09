JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 371,458 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 5,461,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,044. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

