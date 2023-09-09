iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 133,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $447.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.47 and its 200-day moving average is $426.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

