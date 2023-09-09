iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,283 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

