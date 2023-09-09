Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $546.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 82.9% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

