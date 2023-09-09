Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $546.55.
Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 82.9% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
