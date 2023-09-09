Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Sells 11,674 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $21,713.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,029,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BFLY stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.77.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
