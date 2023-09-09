Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Sells 11,674 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $21,713.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,029,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,749,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 682,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,207,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 602,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 267,730 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.