Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Acquires 21,151 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 21,151 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,107.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,395,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,246.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barnwell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.