IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $465.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.88. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

