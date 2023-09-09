ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.01 and a 200-day moving average of $486.78. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

