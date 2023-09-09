ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

