I-Mab’s (IMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 938,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 48.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 107,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 13,161.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 771,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

