HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HCM stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 357.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.