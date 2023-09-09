Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,550 ($19.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,245 ($15.72) to GBX 1,230 ($15.53) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.64) to GBX 1,070 ($13.51) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

HCXLF stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

