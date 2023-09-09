Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Health Catalyst

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $60,828 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.7 %

HCAT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $664.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.