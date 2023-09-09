Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,345 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 309,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 247,017 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 845.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 267,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kroger Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.