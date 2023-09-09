Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,345 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 309,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 247,017 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 845.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 267,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.
Kroger Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
