Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TV. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

