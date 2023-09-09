Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Increases Dividend to $2.14 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.1446 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $96.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

