Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 189,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 103,206 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.37.
Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
Gores Holdings IX Company Profile
Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gores Holdings IX
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.