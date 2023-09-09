Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 189,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 103,206 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

