Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE:GMED opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 919.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

