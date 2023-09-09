Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.22% of AdvanSix worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 77.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,741.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $115,724.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,741.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,505 shares of company stock worth $455,496. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

