Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

