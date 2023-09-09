Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 19,189 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,255,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.26. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.