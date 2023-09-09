Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.08. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

