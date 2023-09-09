Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 14,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 85.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.