Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $274,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

