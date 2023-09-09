GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.85. 432,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 526,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $667.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

