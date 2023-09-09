German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,509,409.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $868.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GABC. TheStreet cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

