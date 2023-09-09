Generation Investment Management LLP Acquires 419,411 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.86% of Palo Alto Networks worth $517,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,273 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 197.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

