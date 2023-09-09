Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.78.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

