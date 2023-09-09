FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.