Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,631 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $152.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

