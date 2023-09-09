Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

