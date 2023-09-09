Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after acquiring an additional 519,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $399.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

