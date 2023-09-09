Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,316,000 after purchasing an additional 138,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.