Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $857.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.63. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

