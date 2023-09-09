Fort L.P. Has $312,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

