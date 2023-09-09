FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $277.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Bank of America upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

FLT stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $275.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.10.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

