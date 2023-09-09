Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $77,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,069. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

