First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 1,933 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial makes up approximately 3.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.86% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.52 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

