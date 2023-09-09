First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

