First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 38,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.
NYSE V opened at $247.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
