First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 38,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $247.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.