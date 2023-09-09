First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

