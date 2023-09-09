Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $213.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

