Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,483,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,821,000 after purchasing an additional 597,253 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 5,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 281.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $518.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

