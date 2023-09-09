Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 281.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Argus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

