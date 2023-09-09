Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 74,965.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

