FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $471.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $461.00 to $471.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $438.90.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $429.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.