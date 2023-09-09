Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sandra Beaver Sells 3,178 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,669.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolus Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

