Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sandra Beaver Sells 3,178 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,669.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Evolus Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evolus
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.