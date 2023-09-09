ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.43.

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 849,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

